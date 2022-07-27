2 BSF Personnel, Part of UN Peacekeeping Mission, Killed in Congo Amid Protests
At least five people were killed and around 50 injured amid violent protests in the strife-torn country.
Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were a part of the United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were killed on Tuesday, 26 July amid violent protests, officials said.
The two soldiers were a part of a UN peacekeeping named MONUSCO (the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo). Two platoons of the BSF, comprising 70-74 personnel, had been deployed in the area and were inducted in May.
Both the deceased personnel were from Rajasthan and held the rank of head constable.
"On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peacekeeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests," a BSF spokesperson was reported as saying by PTI.
At least five people were killed and around 50 injured during the second consecutive day of protests in Congo's Goma city against UN missions in the strife-torn country, as per AP.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Expresses Condolences
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to express his condolences to the families of the deceased, and demanded justice for the perpetrators behind the "outrageous attacks."
"Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice ," the minister said, while extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
Meanwhile, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said at a press conference that violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was escalating.
He added that violent protesters snatched weapons from the Congolese police at the MONUSCO base and shot UN uniformed personnel.
"Sadly, one military Peacekeeper and two UN police personnel were killed and another was injured. We add our voice to the acting head of MONUSCO Khassim Diagne to condemn the killing of our colleagues and to express our deepest sympathy to their families and colleagues," Haq said.
He also expressed sympathies for the families of the soldiers who had died as well as the Indian government, and called the killings an "unacceptable action."
"This is something that should not have happened. It is unacceptable action. And we condemn the killing of our colleagues. We do express our deepest sympathies to the families and colleagues and of course we send our sympathies as well to the Government of India for this. I believe we've been in touch with the Indian Mission on the fallen peacekeepers," Haq said.
(With inputs from PTI and AP.)
