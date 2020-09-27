BSF Foils Infiltration Bid Along Border in Kashmir’s Samba Sector

BSF sources said movement of a group of five terrorists was noticed on the Pakistani side of the border.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
Border Security Force (BSF), representational image.
i

A major infiltration bid was foiled on Sunday, 27 September, by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF sources said movement of a group of five terrorists was noticed on the Pakistani side of the international border in Samba by alert troopers during last night.

“During the night, the group of five heavily armed terrorists tried to enter into the Indian territory, but they were engaged by alert BSF troops immediately after they came close taking advantage of Sarkanda growth. They started firing at the BSF troops the moment they were challenged while the post of Pakistan rangers also gave covering fires to the intruders. Faced with coordinated effective firing from BSF troopers the terrorists fled,” BSF sources said.

Also Read
BSF Seizes Cache of Arms Near Indo-Pak Border in Punjab’s Abohar
BSF Seizes Cache of Arms Near Indo-Pak Border in Punjab’s Abohar

The BSF said with this it has foiled another possible infiltration bid of armed terrorists from Pakistan side well supported by Pakistan Rangers.

This is second attempt of infiltration through the Samba sector by the terrorist group after 14-15 foiled attempts in September.

Also Read
BSF Detects Tunnel, Sandbags With ‘Pak Markings’ Near Jammu Border
BSF Detects Tunnel, Sandbags With ‘Pak Markings’ Near Jammu Border

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!