Brothers Murder And Bury Delhi Woman for Marrying Dalit Man 

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly murdering his sister for marrying a Dalit man. Police also recovered the 23-year-old’s body from a farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, The Indian Express reported.

The victim has been identified as Chandni Kashyap. She lived in Trilokpuri, East Delhi, with her husband, Arjun Kumar, who works at a private firm in Delhi.