In Maiden Visit as UK PM, Boris Johnson To Be in India on 21-22 April
"My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations," Johnson said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to visit India on 21 and 22 April. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this will be Johnson’s “maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”
Johnson will be in Gujarat on 21 April, and will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where he is slated to hold consultations with PM Narendra Modi on 22 April.
The prime ministers of the two countries “will review implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties,” said the MEA.
They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it added.
According to the British Prime Minister’s Office, Johnson is expected to announce major investment in key industries in both the UK and India, “boosting jobs and growth at home, as well as new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology.”
Further, they said, that Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement negotiations launched earlier this year.
“…a deal with India is predicted to boost our total trade by up to £28 billion annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to £3 billion,” they added.
'As We Face Threat to Our Peace & Prosperity...': What the UK PM Said Ahead of Visit
Speaking ahead of the visit, Johnson had said:
"As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times."
"My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," he had added.
