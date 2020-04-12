British Airways To Fly 900 UK Nationals From Gujarat Amid Lockdown
The British Airways will operate three flights from Ahmedabad in the next few days to take back 900 UK nationals stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown, the Ahmedabad Airport authorities said on Sunday, 12 April.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in the city will facilitate operation of three relief flights of the British Airways for transporting the British nationals who are standard in Gujarat, the airport said in a release.

Flight numbers BA9113C, BA9117C and BA9117C will operate on 13, 15 and 17 April respectively, it said.

“It is estimated that approximately 300 passengers will board each of these flights from Ahmedabad,” the release said.

Two aircraft will arrive in Gujarat from the Heathrow Airport in London and leave for the UK capital on 13 and 15 April. The third aircraft will arrive in Ahmedabad from Hyderabad on 17 April and depart for London the same day, it said.

“Special care will be taken for the facilitation of passengers and social distancing, in line with directives of the Government of India,” the release said, adding that the SVPI Airport has requested all the passengers to follow instructions of the staff on duty.

SVPI Airport Director Manoj Gangal is in constant touch with the British High Commission to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the passengers, it added.

