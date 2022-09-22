BMC Denies Nod to Thackeray, Shinde Factions for Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction for holding Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on 5 October, a top BMC official said on Thursday, 22 September.

The permission has been denied on the basis of law and order concerns raised by Mumbai Police, according to civic officials. Notably, the Shinde faction last week got the nod for holding a rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI that the civic administration has denied permission to both the Shiv Sena factions for holding a rally at the Shivaji Park on the occasion of Dussehra on 5 October.