Brazilian President Bolsonaro Witnesses R-Day Parade at Rajpath

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Sunday, 26 January, joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India's Republic Day celebrations in the past few decades.

Bolsonaro, as the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Rajpath along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.

This is the third time that a Brazilian President was the chief guest at the Republic Day. The last time a Brazilian President was the chief guest was in 2004 when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the parade.