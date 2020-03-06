‘Brahmins-Only’ Toilet in Kerala Temple Stokes Controversy

A local temple in Kerala has become the eye of a social media storm after the picture of a Brahmins-only toilet outside its main campus went viral on online platforms, prompting the management to remove the signboard.

The picture of three toilets, with signboards showing Men, Women and Brahmins, at the Kuttumukku Mahadeva Temple here, has gone viral with many netizens viewing it as an unethical practise which would put the progressive state in a bad light.

However, temple officials said the toilets were located out of the main campus and the board came to their notice only now.

Kannan, an official of the temple committee, said the board was placed nearly two decades ago and nobody raised any complaint against it so far.