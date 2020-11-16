BPCL Bid Closes as Reliance, Other Major Companies Stay Away

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who is secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), that is handling the strategic sale, tweeted that there "multiple expression of interest" received by the Transaction Advisor (TA).

"The Transaction will move to the second stage after scrutiny by TA", said the tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted about the bidding process as well.

"Strategic disinvestment of BPCL progresses: Now moves to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received,” she said.

While the exact number of bidders was not divulged by the government, industry sources told PTI that 3-4 companies had made a bid.