A Delhi schoolboy has been taken into custody by the police on Monday, 4 May, over the controversial Instagram chat group 'Boys Locker Room.'"We have apprehended one minor boy last night in this case," a Delhi Police source told The Quint.With hundreds of boys from south Delhi, the group was allegedly used for sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and promoting rape culture, revealed a user on Twitter on Sunday, 3 May.The boys allegedly shared morphed photos of underage girls, body shaming and slut shaming them.Boys Locker Room: Delhi Teens' Chat On 'Gang-Raping Girls' LeakedThe Delhi Police (Crime Branch Cell) had earlier taken cognisance of the matter and filed a case under the IT Act on the basis of social media posts, reported ANI.In a separate incident, another screenshot that has gone viral claimed that underage boys were 'planning gang rape' and had made other such crude statements. Messages promoting rape culture, like "We can rape her easily" and "I will come whenever you say. We will gang rape her," were allegedly discussed on the Snapchat group. The Quint is unable to independently verify this claim.(This copy will be updated with more details.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.