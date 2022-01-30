BotLab Dynamics – The Startup Behind 'Dazzling' Drone Show at Beating Retreat
As the skies lit up with Made in India drones, it drew widespread appreciation, and so did BotLab Dynamics.
For the first time in India, a 1,000-drone display marked the grand finale of the Beating Retreat on Saturday, 29 January, signaling the end of Republic Day celebrations for the year.
As the skies lit up with Made in India drones, it drew widespread appreciation, and so did BotLab Dynamics – the IIT Delhi incubated startup behind the spectacle.
The fleets positioned themselves to depict the 75th year of India’s Independence, the ‘Make-in-India’ lion, Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions, a rotating globe, a map of India and finally the Tricolour.
The Company's Origin
Led by IIT alumni, BotLab was given an initial seed fund of Rs 1 crore by the Research and Development wing of the Department of Science & Technology.
They were later given Rs 2.5 crore for scale-up and commercialisation by Technology Development Board, said Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh.
According to the BotLab Dynamics website, the company focuses on drone use, especially in the entertainment and defence industry.
“We are building drone technology solutions by designing both hardware and software in-house,” it read.
IIT Alumni at The Helm
The startup is helmed by Tanmay Bunkar and Anuj Barnwal, both 2014 batch graduates of the tech institute – and were roommates in college.
“I met Anuj on my very first day of college; he was my roommate. We were part of the engineering physics batch. Initially, I was trying to make these guidance computers, and I was the first person in IIT Delhi to make a drone. The most expensive part of any system is the electronics. In 2012, we flew the first such copter in the campus. Initially, these drones were very limited in what they could do, and were nothing but glorified toys,” Bunkar told Hindustan Times.
“The drones are programmed to have 16 million colours, as many as the modern laptops have. They will change colours during the show, to form artistic patterns in the sky. There will be very engaging music during the formations, which will surely make it an audio-visual delight.”Anuj Barnwal to Hindustan Times
According to Subir Kumar Saha, the company could demo with 50-100 drones, but when the Defence Ministry came up with the proposal to put on a 1000-drone display, they took up the challenge.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
