The Bombay High Court on Friday, 29 May, sought a report from the Maharashtra government on how it was addressing the issue of stranded migrant workers. The court's directive comes at a time when lakhs of migrants have been queuing for hours to board special trains and buses that would take them back to their home states.In some instances, special trains have been cancelled leading to chaos and uncertainty among the migrant workers who are desperate to get back home.Observing that congregation of migrants who have been gathering outside railway stations could be counterproductive, the high court remarked, "Such congregation, if allowed, would run counter to the objective, for which the lockdown has been imposed," reported news agency PTI.The Bombay High Court has directed the state government to reply about the entire procedure of how a migrant worker is required to be eligible for leaving the state. It also asked for details on the likely duration within which the worker can board train or bus, nature of shelter provided during the waiting period and provisions made available for the workers.The court's observations were made while hearing a plea filed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). Noting that the Supreme Court had already issued an order on 28 May to all states for simplifying and speeding up the registration process for migrant workers, the Bombay High Court observed that it does not wish to make any order contrary to the spirit of the order of the Supreme Court.It did, however, "consider it fit and proper to call upon the State to file a report," reported The Indian Express. The next hearing for the case is set to take place on 2 June.