Bombay HC Refuses to Stay Live Auction of Nirav Modi’s Paintings

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant a stay on the auction of Nirav Modi’s paintings that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 5 March.

The court observed that the petitioner, Nirav Modi’s son, Rohin Modi, delayed approaching the court to stay the auction, without any justification for the delay. The court also observed that because of the way in which the plea was filed at the last minute, the Enforcement Directorate had not been given enough time to respond to the petition.