HC Directs Centre To Respond to PIL Seeking Removal of ‘PM’ From PM CARES Fund

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 13 December, directed the Union government to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to remove the word ‘Prime Minister’ and PM Narendra Modi’s photo from the PM CARES fund’s trust deed and official website.

Filed by Vikrant Chavan, the district president of Thane’s Congress unit, the petition also seeks removal of the State emblem of India and the national flag, calling it a violation of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and Rules, and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and Rules.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik directed the Union government to file their reply to the petition by 23 December and kept the matter for hearing on 3 January 2022.