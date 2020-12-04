HC: Varavara Rao’s Health Slightly Better, in Hospital Till 14 Dec

The 81-year-old was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the December 2017 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. He has been in jail since 2018 for allegedly inciting caste violence, which he has strongly denied and no charges have been formally brought against him.

Rao has been admitted in Nanavati Hospital since 18 November, and the High Court’s orders have come after studying the private hospital’s medical report on Rao. Rao had suffered from neurological ailments and needed post-COVID-19 care reported PTI.

On 14 December, the court will hear Rao's petition seeking bail on medical grounds, along with a petition filed by his wife, Hemalata seeking his shift to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital from jail for medical treatment. The High Court asked the petitioners' lawyers, as well as those of the NIA, to go through the Nanavati Hospital's medical report, PTI reported.