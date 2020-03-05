Bombay Bar Association: SC Judge’s Remarks Lauding Modi ‘Improper’
The Bombay Bar Association on Thursday, 5 March, passed a resolution condemning the remarks made by Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra in effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent conference.
The resolution, passed by a majority vote, described Justice Mishra's remarks as "improper and unnecessary”, expressing "dismay" and "condemnation".
What Justice Arun Mishra Said
On February 22, speaking at an international judicial conference, Justice Mishra was all praise for Modi and termed him an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally".
What Bombay Bar Association’s Resolution Says
"This association deprecates the conduct of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court making such obsequious remarks about the head of the Executive and believes that they are both improper and unnecessary," the resolution said.
The Bombay Bar Association, in its resolution, noted that it was imperative that the judiciary be and appear objective in its approach to members of the Executive, both inside and outside the courtroom.
“This association believes that it is particularly regrettable that such remarks were made at an event such as the international judiciary conference in the presence of senior cabinet ministers such as the law minister and former and current judges of the Supreme Court.”The Bombay Bar Association
Among others, the remarks were questioned by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Bar Association of India.
