Air Force Gets its 37 Apache and Chinook Helicopters From Boeing

On Friday, 10 July, Boeing announced that it had completed the delivery of all the Apache and Chinook advanced military helicopters they were to provide to the Indian Air Force.

The delivery was completed with the handover of the final five Apache attack choppers to the IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station. PTI reports that these helicopters are part of the military assets deployed at key air bases along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has of course been the site of recent tensions between India and China. The Chinooks had all been delivered by March this year.