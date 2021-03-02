Body of 12-Year-Old Girl Found Buried in Pit in UP’s Bulandshahr
Bulandshahr SSP SK Singh said that a missing complaint had been lodged on 28 February for the missing girl.
Bulandshahr Police on Tuesday, 2 March, said that the body of a 12-year-old girl, who went missing days ago, has been found buried in a pit in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Anupshahar. A man has been arrested in the matter and the police are on the lookout for another, ANI reported.
“She was having a meal with her mother and sisters in a field. She had gone looking for water to a nearby house and never returned,” Singh said, according to ANI.
According to NDTV, when the girl did not return, her sisters called for her but received no response. Hence they assumed she had gone home and went back to work in the fields.
When they were not able to locate her later, they began a search for her. Two-three days later, with still no sign of her, the family finally went to the police.
On Tuesday, when the police looked for her, along with other people, they came across a pit inside a house, which was 100 metres from where the girl had been working with her family. When that pit was excavated, the girl’s body was found.
According to the police, a young man resided in the concerned house with his father, where the girl had gone looking for water. While the father has been arrested, the police are still on the lookout for the younger man, who is on the run.
NDTV reported that the main suspect is the 22-year-old son named Harendra, who is a labourer in Delhi.
"It seems the girl has been murdered. One cannot deny the possibility of sexual assault too. The strictest possible action will be taken," Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said on Tuesday, according to NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
