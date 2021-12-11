Bodies of 4 IAF and 2 Army Personals Identified in Chopper Crash, 4 Remain

Out of 14 on-board, the Mi-17 that crashed on its flight to Defence Staff College in Wellington, 13 defense personals lost their lives. So far bodies of nine, including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Brigadier Lidder, four IAF personals and two army personals Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja have been identified. The process for positive identification of four more soldiers is being carried out.