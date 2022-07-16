ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies Of 2 School Students Found On Railway Tracks In UP's Gorakhpur

The police said they suspect a suicide case.

The bodies of two school students were recovered from railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Friday, 15 July.

Sub inspector Ram Pravesh Singh said the bodies have been identified as Rinku Maurya, a Class 12 student, and Ajay Chaurasia, who was in Class 11.

The police said they suspect a suicide case. Police sources said the two were in a relationship and they wanted to marry, but their families were against it.

The sub inspector said a bag containing their mobile phones was found near the tracks.

