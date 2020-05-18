A few days ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had written a letter to the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) asking for the Wankhede stadium premises to be given to them, so that it can be converted into a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.The civic body has now said that they will not be taking over the stadium because the monsoons are approaching and so an open stadium will not be useful.Mumbai May Suffer Further: Private Hospitals & Govt Lock HornsMunicipal commissioner IS Chahal told Hindustan Times on Sunday, 17 May, “I am surprised by reading news about a quarantine facility centre at the stadium. We are not taking over the cricket stadium or any other open space because, in Mumbai, it sometimes rains continuously for a week. It will not be useful at all for the administration to take care of people there.”Earlier, BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav, who heads the A Ward, had written a letter to MCA asking them to hand over the stadium temporarily, under the guidelines issued by the BMC commissioner.(With inputs from Hindustan Times)3 Mumbai Cops Attacked After Argument Over Wearing Face Masks We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.