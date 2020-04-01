BMC Seals Worli Koliwada, 4 Other COVID-19 Hotspots in Mumbai
In a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, the BMC on Tuesday, 31 March, sealed five localities in the city, including Worli Koliwada, a slum in Prabhadevi, Jamlipada in Kalina, Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon, Lokhandwala in Kandivali and Neelkanth apartment in Ghatkopar.
Mumbai Police have barricaded these areas and locals have been instructed to remain inside their homes as the areas are being fumigated and sanitised. BMC has begun screening people living in these five areas on war footing. Details of every individual are being taken down for contact tracing.
Worli Koliwada Worst-Hit
None of the 11 patients who have tested positive from here have any travel history. Health officials are yet to affirm whether they have caught the virus through close contact.
On Wednesday, the BMC went door to door distributing essential items like groceries, milk and LPG cylinders to the residents.
A slum in Prabhadevi, which is close to Worli has also been sealed by the police after a 65-year-old woman, who ran a mess, tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, 12 other people have tested positive in the area. They have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital. Residents living in buildings located next to the slum are also being screened and tested.
Efforts are on to disinfect and sanitise the entire locality.
Other areas that have been sealed include, Kalina’s Jamlipada area where five people have tested positive. The first person to test positive in Kalina had travelled to Italy. A doctor and five other people who were in close contact with the patient have tested positive.
The two other locations that have been sealed are Lokhandwala in Kandivali and Neelkanth Apartment in Ghatkopar where two people have tested positive, each.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)