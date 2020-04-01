BMC Seals Worli Koliwada, 4 Other COVID-19 Hotspots in Mumbai

In a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, the BMC on Tuesday, 31 March, sealed five localities in the city, including Worli Koliwada, a slum in Prabhadevi, Jamlipada in Kalina, Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon, Lokhandwala in Kandivali and Neelkanth apartment in Ghatkopar.

Mumbai Police have barricaded these areas and locals have been instructed to remain inside their homes as the areas are being fumigated and sanitised. BMC has begun screening people living in these five areas on war footing. Details of every individual are being taken down for contact tracing.