BMC Budget Highlights: Rs 45,949 Cr Budget Unveiled, Focus on Health, Edu, Infra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in the country, presented its budget on Thursday, 3 February, for 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs 45,949 crore.

This year's budget was 17.70 percent higher or Rs 6,910 crore more than the previous year, which saw an outlay of Rs 39,083 crore. BMC mainly focused on three sectors in this year's budget: Health, Education and Infrastructure.