BMC Budget Highlights: Rs 45,949 Cr Budget Unveiled, Focus on Health, Edu, Infra
This year's budget was 17.70 percent higher or Rs 6,910 crores more than the previous year.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in the country, presented its budget on Thursday, 3 February, for 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs 45,949 crore.
This year's budget was 17.70 percent higher or Rs 6,910 crore more than the previous year, which saw an outlay of Rs 39,083 crore. BMC mainly focused on three sectors in this year's budget: Health, Education and Infrastructure.
"Today's budget of BMC is progressive, compassionate. There is a lot for women, environment in this budget. This budget is for the progress of Mumbai with the slogan of 'Go ahead Mumbai'," Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said later in the day.
We bring you the key highlights from the BMC Budget.
Special Projects
Rs 3,200 crore allocated to Mumbai Coastal Road project
Rs 1,300 crore allocated to Goregaon Mukund Rail Project
Security Systems like Boom Barrier, Hand Metal Detectors with
latest technology to be installed at important places.
Sewerage Treatment Project (STP) allocated Rs 1,340 crore.
Health
Health infrastructure outlay increased to Rs 6,933 crore (15.09% of total budget)
Rs 30 cr allocated for 200 Shiv Yog centres to be set up to spread awareness regarding physical & mental health in old, co-morbid, and young population.
Yoga centres to be set up in Public Halls, BMC & private school halls, Marriage Hall etc.
BMC to provide all required appliances i.e. various equipment and TV sets etc at these selected places.
Online training will be provided at all 200 Yoga centres by specialist Yoga experts.
CCTV systems will be installed in the financial year 2022-23 at Major Hospitals of BMC such as KEM, LTMG, Nair, Dr R N Cooper Hospital and Peripheral Hospitals.
BMC to set up a Proton Therapy facility with the cooperation of Tata Cancer Hospital.
200 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Health Centre to be set up at a cost of Rs 400 crore. These centres will facilitate consultation by specialist and superspecialist Doctors from KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper Hospitals via telemedicine.
Examination / checkup programme for Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood pressure, Heart Disease to be arranged.
Rs 303 crore allocated for Standardization & Modernization of Dispensaries.
Rs 52.40 crore allocated for DNB Course & Educational Activities.
Rs 14 crore allotted for early Intervention and Rehabilitation Centre for differently abled children.
Rs 250 cr allocated for the redevelopment of Bhagwati Hospital.
Rs 165 cr allocated for the redevelopment of Sion Hospital premises.
Rs 15 cr allotted for the construction of Cancer Hospital for Proton therapy (KEM Hospital).
Rs 300 cr allocated for the expansion of MT Agarwal Hospital.
Rs 62.95 cr allocated for the extension of Nair Dental College.
Rs 175 cr allocated for the construction of Centenary Hospital, Govandi.
Rs 140 cr allocated for the expansion of KB Bhabha Hospital, Bandra.
Rs 50 cr allotted for the upgradation of Plazma Centre in KEM Hospital.
Rs 116 cr allotted for the construction of Medical college building at RN Cooper Hospital.
Rs. 60 cr allotted for the construction of a residential accommodation in the premises of Acworth Leprosy Hospital.
Rs 40 cr allotted for the construction of Centaury Hospital, Kandivali (W).
Rs 25 cr allocated for the Multi Speciality BMC Hospital at Bhandup in S Ward.
Education
"I am glad to announce that the work of creating 1300 digital classrooms in the various municipal schools has been taken up in the financial year 2021-22 and will be completed in the first quarter of the financial year i.e. 2022-23," said Iqbal Singh Chahal.
19,401 students of class 10th will be provided TABS with updated syllabus.
1300 classrooms are proposed to be digitalized in the academic year 2022-23.
Tender process initiated for setting up and up-gradation of VTC in 480 classrooms with 5 years maintenance.
Tinkering Labs have been set up in 25 BMC secondary schools.
112 computer labs will be upgraded in the academic year 2021-22.
E-Library will be started in 50 primary schools as a pilot project.
103 works of repair and upgrading of school buildings are in progress.
A provision of Rs 50 crore kept for the ensuing year for the safe school project.
Total Expenditure for Primary Education is estimated at Rs. 3,370.24 Crore.
Infrastructure
Highest Infrastructure outlay at Rs.22,646 crore.
Provision for Bridges Department at Rs 1576.66 crore.
Storm Water Drains Department allocated Rs.1539.79 crore.
Construction of Pumping Station at Mogra and Mahul to start. Rs 100 crore allocated.
Rs 200 crore allocated for rejuvenation of Poisar River, Dahisar River, Walbhat River.
Rs 400 crore allocated for widening/training of Mithi River and other river/nalla system.
New mini Pumping station at Chunnabhatti area to avoid flooding.
Construction of Large flood water holding tanks at three locations.
Trash booms and mounted conveyors to stop plastic getting into Sea.
Sewerage collection Tunnel from Bapat nallah to safed pool nallah to Dharavi WWTP to start.
Property Tax
About 16,14,000 residential property owners of 500 sq ft or less carpet area to get 100% relief from Property Tax payment.
Amount of exemption to the citizens is to the extent of ₹462 crore per annum.
Property tax not increased in view of the coronavirus situation.
Income from Property Tax is estimated at Rs.7,000.00 crore.
Environment
Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo: Proposal to develop a Zoo extension facility on the two adjacent plots (admeasuring around 10 acres) wherein exhibits for various exotic species like Giraffe, Zebra, White Lion, Jaguar, etc. will be developed for which Request For Proposals (RFPs) are being finalized.
A provision of ₹1 crore is proposed for the creation of Climate Action Cell as part of the Department of Environment.
To focus on ‘Carbon neutrality’ in various sectors as part of Climate Action Plan.
100 MW of renewable energy from Hydro and floating solar in Middle Vaitrana.
Electric Charging Stations in Public parking lots and parking areas.
Electric & Electronic waste management allocated Rs 24 crore.
Transportation
Proposal to develop a ‘Transportation and Commercial Hub’ on the strategically located BMC plots of octroi naka sites under BMC Junction.
Mankhurd Octroi Naka plot and Dahisar Octroi Naka plot to be initially developed as part of a pilot project.
Provision for Improvement of Roads at Rs 2,200 crore.
Financial Grant aid to BESTat Rs 800 crore.
219 km long road to be improved in 2022-23.
Electric vehicle charging stations in Public parking lots.
Mumbai Parking Authority to be constituted.
Finance
Total Revenue Income is estimated at Rs.30,743.61 Crore.
Total Revenue Expenditure is estimated at Rs.23,294.05 Crore.
Total Capital Expenditure is estimated to Rs.22,646.73 Crore. (increase of 34.27%)
BMC to bridge the gap between capital expenditure and revenue expenditure.
BMC to spend 49% on capital expenditure and 51% of budget on revenue expenditure.
Other Important Provisions
Rs 147 crores for various Gardens.
Rs 115 crores for Veermata jijabai bhosale udayan and zoo master plan.
Stray Dogs/ animals shelter improvisation in collaboration with NGOs.
Electric and Eco friendly Pyres/furnaces to be promoted.
New scientific tunnel laundry for hygienic linen to all BMC hospitals.
Rs 162.29 crore allotted for the construction of gender sensitive toilets facility in Mumbai City.
Rs 167.87 cr allocated for the SWM Mega project.
