B’luru: Homes Razed, Migrants Threatened Over Alleged Land Dispute

As the residents of a migrant settlement in east Bengaluru’s Munnekola were preparing for their day’s work on Thursday, 13 February, their morning was interrupted by a crowd of 30-40 men, allegedly bearing sticks and swords, who asked them to get out of their homes.

While they tried to question the men who allegedly kicked and stomped their way into their homes at around 9:20 am, three JCBs were in motion and within 20 minutes, 25-30 one-room huts had been razed to the ground. It was only when Marathahalli Police reached the spot, residents claim, that the rampage ended.

According to the Marathahalli Police, a tussle between two land-owners who owned adjacent plots, and one of them trying to take over the other’s land led to the razing. 10 people have been arrested, four two-wheelers and three JCBs seized in the case.

An FIR has been registered at the Marathahalli Police Station under Sections 427 (destruction of property), 441 (trespassing) and 141 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC. Cops said that the total damage is to the tune of Rs 30 lakh.