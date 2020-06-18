Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, nine MLAs, including three BJP legislators, in Manipur dealt a huge blow to the N Biren Singh-led BJP government by resigning and joining the Congress on Wednesday, 18 June.Four members of National People’s Party (NPP), a coalition party of BJP government in the state, including Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, Tribal Affairs minister N Kayisii, and YAS Minister Letpao Haokip, withdrew support to the BJP.The state’s lone independent MLA of Jiribam and a Trinamool Congress MLA has also withdrawn support to the BJP-led coalition government and expressed support to the Congress.Manipur Woman Auto Driver Drove COVID-19 Survivor Back HomeIn a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh officially announced the withdrawal of his support to the BJP.“Everyone is aware of the political development in the last few months in Manipur, with respect to this BJP-led government and the kind of treatment we received, including myself,” said Joykumar Singh.“We had deliberated in details about what will be the best course of action for the party keeping in particular the Assembly to be held in early 2022. Therefore, today we decided to withdraw our support to this BJP-led government, and the ministers resigned from ministership,” he added.(This article was originally published on EastMojo and has been reposted with permission.)Manipur Village Makes Bamboo Huts as Migrants’ Quarantine Centres We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.