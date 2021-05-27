‘Blatant Lies’: Govt Denies 7 ‘Myths’ on COVID Vaccine Programme

In a press release on Thursday, 27 May, Member (Health) in NITI Aayog and the Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), Dr Vinod Paul, addressed seven prevalent ‘myths’ regarding the Indian government’s COVID-19 vaccine programme.

“These myths are arising due to distorted statements, half truths, and blatant lies,” the official statement titled, “Myths and Facts on India's Vaccination Process” read.

The following claims were addressed: