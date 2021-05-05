3 Dead, 6 Hurt in Blast While Refilling Oxygen Cylinder in Lucknow
The fire caused by the blast spread quickly and engulfed the refilling station located in Lucknow’s Chinhat area.
Three people were killed and six others injured in a blast at an oxygen refilling station in Lucknow on Wednesday, 5 May. The injured were admitted to a hospital.
The blast occurred while the workers were refilling an oxygen cylinder. The fire caused by the blast spread quickly and engulfed the refilling station located in the Chinhat area, reported IANS.
The fire was doused and rescue operations were initiated.
SHO of Chinhat police station Dhananjay Pandey told PTI that the incident occurred at at KT Oxygen Plant.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the incident and directed officials to provide help to the affected people.
A team, comprising additional district magistrate, additional DCP, chief fire inspector and drug inspector, has been formed to probe the incident, a PTI report stated.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
