Blast Near Israel Embassy: NIA Releases CCTV Video of 2 Suspects
NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 15 June, released CCTV footage of two men suspected to be involved in a blast near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi in January. A reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspects was also announced by the agency.
In an official statement, the agency said that it was seeking help to identify two individuals who seem to be roaming near the spot on the day of the attack.
According to the police, a very ‘low intensity improvised device’ had gone off just after 5 pm on 29 January in the vicinity of the Israel Embassy. There were no casualties and no damage to property had occurred except for the window panes of three vehicles parked nearby.
The explosion had coincided with the 29th anniversary of India and Israel’s diplomatic ties.
The police had checked CCTV cameras in the vicinity after the explosion. However, no eyewitnesses who saw anyone placing the IED near the payment could be found.
Later, the central government termed the blast a terrorist act and handed over the investigation to the NIA in consideration of India’s ties with Israel.
Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed “full confidence” that India would investigate the blast, and “ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews who are there.”
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his then Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, assuring him of "the fullest protection for the Embassy and diplomats".
