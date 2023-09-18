'How Can We Abandon Them?': Blanket Ban on Pets in Shillong Hostel Sparks Uproar

Though it is well past the stipulated three days, the order has naturally caused some amount of anxiety and heartache. While no one has been asked to relocate their pets or been penalised yet, there is a palpable fear of eviction looming over their heads.

"It is like a sword of eviction is hanging over our heads, since many will not be willing to be relocate their pets. The authorities have put up a register wherein they are taking signatures from all residents doctors, stating that the latter should abide by the 'no pets' rule," Dr Ajit told The Quint.

"For those of who don't have any pets, it is not a big deal. But pet parents are not signing the register. They have noted down the names of our pets and have asked us to furnish photographs and vaccination certificates of the pet. They could either register these pets and say that only these pets are allowed on the campus or ask us to vacate the premises," he added.