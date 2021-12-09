Black Box of IAF Chopper That Went Down in Tamil Nadu Recovered, Day After Crash
A 25-member special team led by Wing Commander R Bhardwaj recovered the black box on Thursday.
The black box of the Mi-17V5 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed near Coonoor in Ooty leading to the loss of lives of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed personnel, was recovered on Thursday morning.
A 25-member special team of the Air force officers led by Wing Commander R Bhardwaj recovered the black box on Thursday, reported IANS.
The team had been conducting search operations since morning.
The black box can reveal the data about the helicopter's final flight situation and other aspects, as it records the flight data and cockpit conversations.
On Wednesday, the IAF helicopter with 14 persons on-board, including General Rawat and his wife, took off from Sulur air base and crashed minutes before it was supposed to land at Wellington base.
A six-member special medical team from Coimbatore is attending to the treatment of the lone survivor in the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh who is critical and is admitted at the Wellington army hospital.
(With inputs from IANS.)
