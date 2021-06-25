ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Workers Joining TMC ‘Purified’ With Sanitiser in WB’s Birbhum

In a viral video, the BJP workers stood in a line and were sprayed with sanitiser by local TMC leaders.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
In the video, the BJP local workers stood in a line and were then sprayed with sanitiser by TMC local leaders. They were then handed TMC flags after they were “purified”.
In an elaborate “purification drive”, a video of around 140 BJP workers in West Bengal’s Birbhum were inducted into the the Trinamool Congress on Thursday, 24 June, has gone viral.

In the video, the BJP local workers stood in a line and were sprayed with sanitiser by TMC local leaders. They were then handed TMC flags after they were “purified”.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the local TMC leaders believe that 'BJP virus’ was with the defectors and the purification process was done in good humour.

Earlier this month, nearly 50 disgruntled BJP workers also staged a dharna outside the TMC Birbhum party office, claiming they regretted switching camps and demanded to be taken back, reported India Today.

In a similar incident, nearly 200 BJP workers in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, 22 June, returned to the TMC fold after shaving their heads and sprinkling Gangajal to atone for their mistakes, reported India Today.

Many TMC turncoats who joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, are now trying to go back to Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s fold.

Former TMC MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Bengal Assembly, Sonali Guha wrote to Banerjee apologising for jumping ship. She also wrote a letter to Banerjee, acknowledging the mistake.

Apart from Guha, Malda Zila Parishad member Sarala Murmu also stated that she has realised her mistake of joining the BJP. North Dinajpur MLA Amol Acharya said that he is leaving BJP because of recent harassment of TMC leaders by CBI.

