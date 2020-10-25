BJP Worker Allegedly Shot at By TMC Worker in Kolkata

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly shot at by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Sunday, 25 October. He is being treated at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

According to NDTV, 52-year-old flower trader Kinkar Majhi was returning home, when TMC worker Paritosh Majhi stopped him and allegedly shot at him from a close range.

While the BJP is claiming it was a case of political violence, the police and the TMC-run government allege it was a case of a land dispute between the two.