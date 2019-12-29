‘BJP Won’t Decide If We’re Indians’: Akhilesh to Not Fill NPR Form

Referring to the recent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act violence in the state, Akhilesh said that the chief minister was directly responsible for those who had died in police firing.

"Why are the families of those killed in violence not being given the post-mortem reports? The government does not want the truth to reach the people because it is apprehensive of the growing anger among the public. The chief minister is doing injustice to save his chair. Even his legislators are against him," he said.