BJP Under Lens After Ex-MLA Named in MP Delkar’s Suicide Note

The Maharashtra Congress is said to be investigating the Bharatiya Janata Party's involvement in MP Mohan Delkar’s death by suicide, as a top Union Territory official and an ex-BJP MLA’s name has come up in Delkar’s suicide note.

The purported suicide note received by the police includes the name of former BJP MLA Praful Patel.

Maharashtra Congress leader and spokesperson Sachin Sawant has claimed Delkar was deeply hurt by the hurdles and constant humiliation he was subjected to in the field work.

Therefore, the Congress has demanded Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh to investigate the BJP’s connection with the suicide.

Deshmukh, on his part, has said that Delkar will get justice in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and promised a thorough investigation into the matter.