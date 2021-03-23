BJP To Seek CBI Probe into ‘IPS Posting Malpractices’ by Maha HM

Addressing the media, Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Commissioner of Intelligence had sent a report to the chief minister’s office, but no action was taken against those involved.

“The Commissioner of Intelligence had sent a report on the intercepted suspicious calls involved in transfer racket to the DG Maharashtra in August 2020. It was later forwarded to the chief minister who expressed concern, but took no action. I have 6.3 GB data containing all the information,” Fadnavis said, as quoted by ANI.

“When the DG enquired about the report, he got to know that it was sent to the Home Minister. No action was taken against the people involved, but the action was taken against Shukla who prepared the report. Her promotion was delayed and she was transferred to a post that did not even exist when she was sent there,” Fadnavis said, adding that he will demand a CBI probe in the matter.