BJP To Seek CBI Probe into ‘IPS Posting Malpractices’ by Maha HM
A BJP delegation has sought time from secretary Ajay Bhalla to hand over data related to ‘transfer-posting racket’.
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has sought time from Union Home Secretary to raise the matter of alleged malpractices in transfers and postings of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
This comes close on the heels of the graft allegation levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.
Fadnavis said that a BJP delegation has sought time from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to hand over call recordings and data related to the ‘transfer-posting racket’.
The Alleged Racket
Singh, in his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray on 20 March and in the petition filed in the Supreme Court on 22 March alleged that Deshmukh had been interfering with the postings and transfers of IPS officers in Maharashtra.
Singh alleged that Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Intelligence, had in August 2020 brought to the notice of the Director General of Police the alleged malpractices in postings and transfers by Deshmukh based on telephonic interceptions.
“She was shunted out instead of firm action being initiated against Anil Deshmukh, who in turn, brought it to the knowledge of the additional chief secretary, Home Department,” Singh alleged.
‘Have Over 6 GB Data on Transfer Racket’
Addressing the media, Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Commissioner of Intelligence had sent a report to the chief minister’s office, but no action was taken against those involved.
“The Commissioner of Intelligence had sent a report on the intercepted suspicious calls involved in transfer racket to the DG Maharashtra in August 2020. It was later forwarded to the chief minister who expressed concern, but took no action. I have 6.3 GB data containing all the information,” Fadnavis said, as quoted by ANI.
“When the DG enquired about the report, he got to know that it was sent to the Home Minister. No action was taken against the people involved, but the action was taken against Shukla who prepared the report. Her promotion was delayed and she was transferred to a post that did not even exist when she was sent there,” Fadnavis said, adding that he will demand a CBI probe in the matter.
‘Phone Intercepts Illegal’
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday refuted the allegations and accused Shukla of acting at the behest of the BJP.
Malik said that the report submitted by Shukla was done on the basis of illegal phone intercepts and that no permission was given to tap phones.
“Shukla was illegally tapping phones of 30 politicians when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government formation was taking place. She was habitually tapping into phone conversations even after the formation of the government and was working as a BJP agent. Hence, she was shifted from the intelligence department,” Malik said.
