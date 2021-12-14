'BJP Thinks They Are the Only Hindus': Mamata Banerjee in Goa

"The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has only one narrative, that they alone are Hindus and the rest have fallen on roads from the skies," West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, 13 December.

Speaking at a South Goa party rally, Banerjee went on to accuse the ruling party of using fake videos of violence from Bangladesh and Rajasthan, and then criticising the West Bengal administration for failing to control the law and order situation.

The leader stressed on the idea of a 'lovely India' by saying, "Tyaag (sacrifice) means Hinduism, Imaan (faith) means Musalman, Pyaar means Isai and the Sikhs are about sacrifice, this is our lovely India," IANS reported.

She said that even though she was born a Hindu, her parents never taught her to dislike Muslims or Christians or Sikhs.