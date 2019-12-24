BJP Posts Controversial Tweet on Periyar, Gets Slammed

The Tamil Nadu wing of the BJP found itself at the receiving end of scathing criticism on Tuesday after it tweeted an offensive and distasteful remarks directed at social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar.

The party’s tweet on the leader has since been deleted, even as the state commemorates his death anniversary. However, the same tweet was posted again, this time by the party’s IT Wing. This too was subsequently deleted following sharp criticism from DMK chief MK Stalin as well as BJP ally PMK.