BJP, Amarinder Singh Confirm Alliance Ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls
The Punjab Lok Congress chief indicated that he was sure the alliance would win the upcoming polls.
Following talks between Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, the two parties on Friday, 17 December, confirmed their political alliance ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
"After seven rounds of talks, today, I confirm that the BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat sharing will be discussed later."Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, as per news agency ANI
Amarinder Singh exuded confidence that the alliance would win the upcoming polls. "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on a seat-to-seat basis, with winnability being the priority," he stated.
Earlier this month, the former Congress leader had announced that a decision regarding an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) was taken in principle.
"I will tell both the parties that we should pick winners, and support those candidates," Singh had earlier said.
The leader had floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, after quitting the Congress amidst a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.