‘BJP Not Our Representative’: Akhilesh, Jayant at UP Mahapanchayat
“They (farmers) are not sitting in protest out of greed,” RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 19 March, lent his support to the farmers’ protest against the contentious farm laws and shared the stage with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary at a kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.
According to reports, Akhilesh Yadav hailed Jayant Chaudhary’s grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh, as the country’s greatest farmer leader.
“They (farmers) can be happy only if the parties who talk about their welfare are in power. The BJP leaders are not our representatives. Look at their decisions. When they imposed note ban, we trusted them… How many years have passed since it was implemented? Did black money come back? Same with GST (Goods and Services Tax).”Akhilesh Yadav, as quoted by The Indian Express
Further, Yadav hit out at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying, “He (CM) dresses like a yogi (saint). But what I have learnt from the Gita is that a yogi can only be someone who treats others’ issues as his own. Can he understand the pain of farmers?”
WHAT DID JAYANT CHAUDHARY SAY?
Meanwhile, Jayant Chaudhary, on his part, pointed out that 114 days have passed since the farmers’ protest began, saying, “They (farmers) are not sitting in protest out of greed.”
Further, he lamented that people like Sakshi Maharaj and Kangana Ranaut have referred to farmers as ‘terrorists’, and alleged that even the prime minister has used words like “parasites” with reference to farmers in the Parliament.
Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary had tied up for an alliance in 2019. They are also likely to tie up for an alliance for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
BACKGROUND
The farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for over three months near the borders of Delhi. Several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and the protesting unions, but the impasse remains. While the farmers have demanded a repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee for MSP, the Centre has only agreed to amendments.
