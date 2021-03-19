‘BJP Not Our Representative’: Akhilesh, Jayant at UP Mahapanchayat

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 19 March, lent his support to the farmers’ protest against the contentious farm laws and shared the stage with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary at a kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

According to reports, Akhilesh Yadav hailed Jayant Chaudhary’s grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh, as the country’s greatest farmer leader.