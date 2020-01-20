BJP Set to Get New National President, Nadda Likely to Be Chosen

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to get its new national president in place of Amit Shah on Monday, 20 January, with its Working President JP Nadda expected to be elected to the post unopposed.

Top party leaders, including Union ministers and those from states, are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Nadda, who has long been seen as the choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for the job.

Nadda's decades-long experience in the organisation, starting from student politics, proximity to the RSS and clean image are seen as his strengths.

Shah held a meeting with senior party leaders, including several Union ministers and chief ministers of the party-ruled states, on Sunday evening.

Though there was no official communication about what transpired, sources said the party leaders deliberated over the details of the election exercise.