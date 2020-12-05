BJP National VP Mukul Roy Named in TMC MLA Murder Charge Sheet 

Satyajit Biswas was gunned down in February last year while he was attending a Saraswati Puja in Hanskhali area.

Roy was named in the supplementary chargesheet that was filed in a court in Nadia district on Saturday.
The West Bengal CID has named BJP national vice president Mukul Roy as a conspirator in the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, which happened last year.

Roy was named in the supplementary chargesheet that was filed in a court in Nadia district on Saturday afternoon, as reported by PTI.

Satyajit Biswas, MLA of Krishnaganj, was gunned down in February last year while he was attending a Saraswati Puja event in Hanskhali area.

CID Officials had earlier questioned Roy in this connection but he had rubbished all the charges and said that he didn't believe in politics of violence.

The first supplementary charge sheet was filed in March this year in which CID mentioned that two assailants, Nirmal Ghosh and Abhijit Pundari, had named two BJP leaders Jagannath Sarkar, BJP MP from Ranaghat, and Roy, national vice president of the BJP. After that the sleuths added their names in the charge sheet.

"The call details showed that the accused had spoken to Sarkar", a CID officer related to the case told The Week.

Roy in a statement said that all this is a conspiracy. “I challenge Mamata Banerjee to come out & spell out charges against me in public. I'll walk to jail if public says that I can be involved in such acts” he said.

(With Inputs from The Week & PTI)

