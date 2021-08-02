BJP MPs From Northeast Meet PM Modi Over Assam-Mizoram Border Row, Slam Congress
The MPs alleged that the Congress was making provocative statements over the border issue.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from all of the northeastern states met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum on various issues concerning the region – including the violence that unfolded on the Assam-Mizoram border – on Monday, 2 August.
The memorandum cast aspersions on the Opposition Congress party and stated: " A series of confidence-building measures had taken place over the last few days. Yet, actions of the Congress remain as devious and mischievous."
Union minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to media after the meet and said that the MPs had submitted a memorandum "about parties like Congress politicking Assam-Mizoram border issue and making provocative statements", news agency ANI reported.
Rijiju said, "PM Modi told BJP MPs that his love and affection for the Northeast is natural. Do not look at it from prism of politics," adding, "A lots of elements from outside our country are fueling violence by making incendiary statements."
The memorandum read, "We would like to express our disapproval of attempts by a section of the polity led by the Congress to indulge in politics over these happenings and indulge in one-upmanship."
This comes after Mizoram's Kolasib district, which borders Assam’s Cachar district, witnessed violent clashes between the two states on 26 July, leaving six people dead and over 100 people from both states injured.
Further, the MPs claimed that they wished to convey to "all those elements who view the Assam-Mizoram issue as a means of spreading chaos in India that their shenanigans will not work."
The written statement went on to state that the development work undertaken by the NDA government in the Northeast "has been historic and unparalleled".
(With inputs from ANI)
