BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s Grandchild Succumbs to Cracker Burns

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s 6-year-old granddaughter succumbed to burn injuries from firecrackers on Tuesday, 17 November, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, IANS reported.

The child reportedly suffered 60 percent burns while bursting crackers on the roof of her house on Monday and was rushed to the hospital the same evening.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that there had been a plan to airlift the child to Delhi on Tuesday, and condoled her death, NDTV reported.