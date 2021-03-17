Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Dies by Suicide
The police was informed by a staffer after Sharma allegedly hanged himself at his Delhi residence.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma allegedly died by suicide in Delhi, ANI reported.
The police was informed by a staffer after Sharma (62) allegedly hanged himself at his Delhi residence. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has also reached the spot.
Sources told NDTV that no suicide not has been recovered so far.
A two-time Lok Sabha MP, Sharma was elected from Mandi in 2014 and 2018.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.