Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Dies by Suicide

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma allegedly died by suicide in Delhi, ANI reported.

The police was informed by a staffer after Sharma (62) allegedly hanged himself at his Delhi residence. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has also reached the spot.

Sources told NDTV that no suicide not has been recovered so far.