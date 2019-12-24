‘Those Opposing CAA, NRC Can Be Wiped Out in an Hour’: BJP MLA
In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be "wiped out" in an hour, news agency PTI reported.
Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in his constituency in support of the amended citizenship law.
"Aaj yeh Jawaharlal Nehru ka Hindustan nahi hai, aaj yeh Gandhi wala nahi hai. Aaj yeh Hindustan hai, Narendra Modi ji ka. Miya ji, ab yeh Hindustan, Narendra Modi ji ka hai, agar ishara ho gaya na, toh ek ghante mei safaya kar denege (India is not of Jawaharlal Nehru or of Gandhi today, but it is of Narendra Modi. If we get a signal, within one hour we will wipe them out)," he said, according to PTI.
Referring to the amended citizenship law, he said in a video clip that Modi had taken up this initiative.
"If Muslims think there is a conspiracy to make them leave the country, there is nothing of that sort in this act. But those who have illegally entered the country will definitely have to go," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
