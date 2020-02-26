Video Shows East Delhi BJP MLA Shouting ‘Goli Maaro S***** Ko’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma was seen in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, 25 February, parading the streets of Mangal Bazaar area in his constituency and shouting “goli maaro s***** ko” slogans.

The video was tweeted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh.