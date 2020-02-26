Video Shows East Delhi BJP MLA Shouting ‘Goli Maaro S***** Ko’
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma was seen in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, 25 February, parading the streets of Mangal Bazaar area in his constituency and shouting “goli maaro s***** ko” slogans.
The video was tweeted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh.
In the video, Verma can be seen walking with his supporters and chanting provocative slogans like “Police ke hatyaaron ko, goli maaro s***** ko” (Shoot those who killed our policemen) and “Jo Hindu hit ki baat karega, wohi is desh mein raj karega (Those who favour Hindus will rule in this country).
The Quint could not independently verify this video but CNN News18 journalist Uday Singh Rana too, had tweeted on Tuesday about the incident in his locality.
Verma, who is also the BJP’s state vice president, told Hindustan Times that he had gone to the market to defuse tensions after reports of stone pelting surfaced in the area. He denied the allegations that his supporters chanted provocative slogans.
