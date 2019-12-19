‘BJP Making CAA A Hindu vs Muslim Fight’: Mamata at Kolkata Rally
Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday, 19 November, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for coming down heavily on the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Taking digs at the ruling party, she said that people of this country are not living at anyone's mercy.
Further, she pointed out the irony, saying that a party that was founded in 1980, is asking for our citizenship documents of 1970.
She also accused of BJP of unleashing its cadres in the protests, who are "vandalising properties to malign a particular community".
"BJP wants to make Citizenship Amendment Act a fight between Hindus and Muslims," Mamata said.
The West Benal CM further challanged the BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and NRC.
(With inputs from PTI)
