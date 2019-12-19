‘BJP Making CAA A Hindu vs Muslim Fight’: Mamata at Kolkata Rally

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday, 19 November, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for coming down heavily on the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Taking digs at the ruling party, she said that people of this country are not living at anyone's mercy.

Further, she pointed out the irony, saying that a party that was founded in 1980, is asking for our citizenship documents of 1970.