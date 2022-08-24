BJP Leader Found Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, SIT Formed To Probe Incident
The leader, named Som Raj, had reportedly been missing for the last three days.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Som Raj was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, officials said on Tuesday, 23 August.
A villager saw Raj's body near his house in Hiranagar and informed the police, who have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.
Raj had reportedly been missing for the last three days, as per news agency PTI.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal said that the police have begun their investigation under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and that the post-mortem has been conducted.
Also, a person named by the family of the deceased will be interrogated in connection with the case, the SSP added.
Raj's body was handed over to his family and was cremated, as per the police.
The family alleged that Raj was murdered and demanded justice for him. Several BJP leaders who visited Raj's home to express their condolences also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from PTI.)
