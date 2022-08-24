BJP Leader Found Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, SIT Formed To Probe Incident

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Som Raj was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, officials said on Tuesday, 23 August.

A villager saw Raj's body near his house in Hiranagar and informed the police, who have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Raj had reportedly been missing for the last three days, as per news agency PTI.