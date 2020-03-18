BJP Leader Held for Hosting ‘Gaumutra’ Drinking Event for COVID-19

BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee has been arrested for organising a cow urine consumption event in Kolkata, claiming that it will protect people from coronavirus or cure those already infected, leading to a civic volunteer falling ill after drinking it, police said on Wednesday, 18 March.

The 40-year-old was arrested late Tuesday night following a complaint filed by the victim with the police, they said.

According to police officials, Chatterjee who is a local party worker of Jorasakho area in North Kolkata, had on Monday organised a cow-worship programme at a cowshed and distributed cow urine.

He vouched for its “miraculous” properties while offering gaumutra to others.