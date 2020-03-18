BJP Leader Held for Hosting ‘Gaumutra’ Drinking Event for COVID-19
BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee has been arrested for organising a cow urine consumption event in Kolkata, claiming that it will protect people from coronavirus or cure those already infected, leading to a civic volunteer falling ill after drinking it, police said on Wednesday, 18 March.
The 40-year-old was arrested late Tuesday night following a complaint filed by the victim with the police, they said.
According to police officials, Chatterjee who is a local party worker of Jorasakho area in North Kolkata, had on Monday organised a cow-worship programme at a cowshed and distributed cow urine.
He vouched for its “miraculous” properties while offering gaumutra to others.
Reacting to the arrest, the state BJP leadership criticised the state government.
“Chatterjee had distributed cow urine, but he didn't fool people in consuming it. When he distributed it he clearly said it was cow urine, he didn't force anyone to drink it. It has not been proved whether it is harmful or not,” state BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu said.
“So how can just police arrest him without any reason. This is completely undemocratic,” he added.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has said there is no harm in drinking cow urine and he has no qualms in admitting he consumes it.
His party colleague and MP Locket Chatterjee, however, differed, terming it an “unscientific belief” that should be shunned.
The cow urine distribution as a cure for coronavirus had drawn sharp criticism from the ruling TMC and Opposition Congress.
