BJP Leader Cancels Daughter's Wedding to Muslim Man Amid Right-Wing Protests

"Slowly, such an environment was created that the situation is now not favourable for the wedding. The events planned for May 26-28 are put off keeping that in mind," he added.

Several right-wing groups, such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bhairav Sena, and the Bajrang Dal had protested against the proposed marriage. "We strongly oppose such a marriage," the working president of the district VHP Dipak Gaud told news agency PTI.

Hindutva outfits began opposing the marriage after a wedding card of Benam's daughter started doing the rounds on social media last week.

VHP and Bajrang Dal members had also undertaken a protest march in Pauri Garhwal on Friday, 19 May, raising slogans and burning effigies, The Indian Express reported.